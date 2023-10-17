MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting November 1, all food trucks in Memphis will have to get an annual $50 permit and also undergo a mandatory inspection, the Memphis Fire Department said Tuesday.

Food trucks that already have an inspection certification from neighboring municipalities and the state of Tennessee will be honored.

Common code violations in food trucks during inspection include exhaust hoods, fire protection, fire extinguishers, LP gas systems, and LP gas alarms.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 901-636-5401.