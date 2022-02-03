MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flights are being delayed or cancelled as winter weather approaches the Mid-South.



The boards at Memphis International Airport look a lot like a Christmas tree.

Flights are cancelled to and from Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, St. Petersburg and Washington. They were all cancelled this morning.



The Memphis International Airport is still open and flights to and from warmer parts of the country are still taking off and landing.



Remember it’s up to the airlines, not airports to decide whether to cancel a flight.



But this storm is so big and covers such a large area of the country, that hundreds of thousands of flyers are impacted.



Thousands of flights across the US have already been cancelled.