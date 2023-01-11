MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flights are taking off and landing after a software glitch caused a ground stop across the country this morning.

Wednesday morning flights were grounded for hours by a computer outage that provides safety info to flight crews.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. including right here in Memphis.

“I just can’t imagine some of these poor folks what they are going through. I am retired so it is not affecting me that bad,” Dabbs said.

The White House initially said there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

John Dabbs is a retired military air traffic control operator and says when he learned the issue was with the computer system called the Notice to Air Missions System, he knew it could be some time before flights were back to normal.

“There is no place that you can go there is no other way around this system,” Dabbs said.

President Joe Biden said the planes that were in the air when the glitch happened were still able to land safely – they just couldn’t take off.

The FAA lifted the departure ban shortly before 8.