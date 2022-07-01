MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, Independence Day in Memphis and the Mid-South will look almost normal.

Fireworks will be back to light up the night sky. This year, it’s not at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront, but at Liberty Park in Midtown.

“I hope it’s big. It’s a chance for all of us to celebrate fireworks together post COVID,” said Thomas Carrier, general manager of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and Liberty Park.

The City of Memphis and Memphis Parks are moving their fireworks because of major renovations underway at Tom Lee Park, where crews are making way for a pedestrian bridge, basketball courts, a civic canopy, and 50,000 plantings.

“This event historically took place downtown,” Carrier said. “A lot of people hung out at Tom Lee Park and watched the fireworks from Mud Island, but the decision was made with all the construction downtown to explore moving here to Liberty Park.”

Back at Liberty Park, preparations are being made for Memphis’ largest fireworks festival.

“We are shooting the fireworks from the old Tim McCarver stadium site. We actually did that during Memphis in May for Beale Street Music Festival and BBQ Fest,” Carrier said.

This festival will include food trucks, bounce houses for kids, carnival games, face painting, live music and, of course, fireworks. There will also be changes for parking.

Tiger Lane itself won’t be open for people to park on. It’ll be pedestrian only, kind of a festival space,” Carrier said. “People can park on the north side of the property coming in off Central on Early Maxwell.

Safety and security will be a priority.

“MPD is going to be out here on site. We’ll have our stadium security as well and we’ll have medical teams and our custodians out making sure it’s nice and clean,” Carrier said.

The City of Memphis and Memphis Parks “Liberty For All Fireworks at Liberty Park” will be July 3 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Musical acts include Stax Alumni Band, Marcella Simeon, Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band, and Life, Explicit.

Food vendors include:

Coletta’s Pizza

Uncle Lou’s

MemPops

Smurfey’s Smokehouse

Fresh Gulf Shrimp

Taste of D’s

Stickem

Bartlett Coffee

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream