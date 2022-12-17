MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road.

A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell.

According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced dead on the scene. Another was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Three firefighters were taken to hospitals in noncritical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.