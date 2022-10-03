MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee.

Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020.

Chillis allegedly made a post on his account recently, while watching the movie “The Woman King” at Malco Desoto Cinema Grill. He commented, “I hope there are some White folks killed,” according to a screenshot made of the post.

City employees, including firefighters, must follow the social media policy outlined in the City of Memphis Personnel manual, MFD said. That policy includes a prohibition on “Statements, comments, or images that disparage any race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or national origin…”

