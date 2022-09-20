MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight arson fires have hit the 38109 zip code in Southwest Memphis in the past three months, and the Memphis Fire Department is asking for information to solve the cases.
Five of the fires happened on the same street, and most happened within a few days of each other. The fires have cost nearly $290,000 in damage.
The fires happened at these dates and locations:
June 25 – 1305 Longcrest
Aug. 3 – 5060 Urbana Road
Aug. 4 – Urbana at Rosecrest
Sept. 6 – 5110 Urbana Road
Sept. 6 – Urbana at Rosecrest
Sept. 15 – 5075 Bowers
Sept. 16 – 1166 Margaret
Sept. 20 – 5066 Urbana Road
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You could be eligible for a cash reward.