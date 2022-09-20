MFD provided this image of one of the fires

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight arson fires have hit the 38109 zip code in Southwest Memphis in the past three months, and the Memphis Fire Department is asking for information to solve the cases.

Five of the fires happened on the same street, and most happened within a few days of each other. The fires have cost nearly $290,000 in damage.

The fires happened at these dates and locations:

June 25 – 1305 Longcrest

Aug. 3 – 5060 Urbana Road

Aug. 4 – Urbana at Rosecrest

Sept. 6 – 5110 Urbana Road

Sept. 6 – Urbana at Rosecrest

Sept. 15 – 5075 Bowers

Sept. 16 – 1166 Margaret

Sept. 20 – 5066 Urbana Road

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You could be eligible for a cash reward.