MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Fire Department employee faces assault charges after police say he threatened to kill a woman and her family members.

Memphis Police say they responded to a domestic situation at a home on Gaywinds Avenue Sunday night.

The victim told police she and Marquavis Ingram were arguing, and when she tried to leave, he grabbed her by her hair, pulled it, and placed a gun to her neck. She said she snatched away, left the house, and later returned.

As the argument continued, two of the victim’s family members arrived. Police say a short time after they arrived, Ingram threatened to kill everyone inside the home.

Investigators say Ingram denied pulling out a weapon or threatening to hurt anyone.

Ingram is charged with three counts of aggravated assault. The Memphis Fire Department confirmed Ingram is currently an employee.