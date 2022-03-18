MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Fire recruits and paramedics — listen up! The Memphis Fire Department wants to meet with you this Saturday.

The fire department will be hosting a Recruitment Fair on Saturday, March 19th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the fire department’s new state of the art headquarters located at 2670 Avery Avenue.

The city’s Fire Division has about 1,700 employees, but recent staff shortages have caused it to sound the alarm to hire new recruits, paramedics and fill other positions.

Memphis Fire Department paramedic and lead recruiter Stephan Zachar says it takes a special person to do this job.

“For the September Class, we are going to be looking at hiring about 100 to 110 individuals and that’s just to keep up with the attrition,” Zachar said.

“This is not a job or a career, it’s a lifestyle and a passion,” he said. “Ultimately at the end of the day, we do put our life on the line to save citizens and property for the great City of Memphis.”

They hope to attract not just men, but women they say can crack the glass ceiling just like Chief Gina Sweat did.

“You can see not only do you get on, but you have the capability of moving through and becoming the chief of the fire department,” Zachar said.

Last year, FEMA’s SAFER Grant was given to 300 fire departments around the country. Congressman Steve Cohen said the Memphis Department should be getting around $10.7 million dollars to hire more first responders, especially after many left for more lucrative jobs and when back in 2014 the city cut benefits for employees.

“They do a great job, and they risk their lives in so many circumstances that we need to incentivize people to go into that profession with higher salaries and opportunities,” Congressman Cohen said.

“We’re worried about bringing the right candidate through the door so they can have a successful 25-year career with the upward mobility that they deserve,” Zachar said.

Memphis Fire Division applications will be taken on-site, and you will need to have your ID with you.

