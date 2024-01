MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gas station fire at the intersection of South Highland and Poplar Avenue left the building burned to the ground on Monday.

The fire occurred at the Exxon Hop-In gas station. MFD says the fire is now under control.

(Photo by: WREG’s Ashley Paul)

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.