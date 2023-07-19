MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family has nowhere to call home after a tree crashed into their home as severe storms hit the Mid-South Tuesday.

The effects of the storm are still felt throughout the Mid-South Wednesday as thousands of people remain without power once again. But one family wishes no electricity was their biggest problem.

Everything inside Damuin Allen and Amanda Cummings’ home in Frayser is inaccessible thanks to a massive tree that came down during the storm.

“No social security cards, no birth certificates, no keys. Lord, everything right there,” Allen said.

They live here with their seven young children between the ages of 3 and 13.

As they worked to clean up, they told us about the moment the tree came crashing through. They didn’t know if they were going to make it out alive.

“I heard the tree cracking. That’s what made me leave out of my room,” Cummings said. “By the time I made it halfway down the hallway, the lights went out. It sounded like a whole bomb went off in the house.”

Clifford Allen was also home at the time. He said he’s never experienced anything like it.

“It was like all of a sudden we just felt a big gush of wind push us out the house,” he said.

You see the Branches were coming out of the windows of the home. When the tree came crashing down, their first concern was the children.

“The bed was crushed, the bunk beds were crushed. My brother’s bed was crushed,” Allen said. “You know how spirit come out your body, nothing but chills. It was a real bad experience.”

Thankfully, Damuin was one step ahead and already outside safely with the children.

Sparing them any injuries, possibly sparing their lives.

“When you see a storm coming, that’s your instinct. Run in the house. No, it’s not a safe place all the time,” Allen said.

Damuin said the children will stay with relatives until they figure out their next steps. He said he and Amanda will sleep in the car as they search for a new home for the family. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate, click here.