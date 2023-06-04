MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is feeling the effects of gun violence in the bluff city as loved ones come together in honor of Timothy Odum, who was killed last week.

Odum is remembered as a person who loved life, unfortunately, his life came to an end after being shot outside of a Southwest Memphis convenience store.

Candice Washington, Odum’s sister says, “This is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy”.

“When I got that news that morning, I’m telling you, it was something. I got a cousin named Tim and it was my nephew, Tim,” said Vester Taylor, Odum’s aunt.

The 43-year-old was found shot inside an SUV near the area of King and Ford Road. Witnesses told police, moments after the shooting the suspects ran away.

“We know someone out there knows something,” said Alfred Taylor, Odum’s uncle. “It’s plenty of anger but I know things have to be done the right way and we’re gonna just wait on the authorities to do their job, hopefully, bring these cowards to justice.”

“He was just so infectious and just anyone that he came in contact with, he would make them laugh, make them smile. He was full of jokes,” Washington said. “We want to make sure we keep his memory alive and let the public know that it’s us standing here today but it could be you tomorrow.”

An arrest has yet to be made in this case.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.