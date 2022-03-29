MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in the death of a Shelby County Medical Examiner after a violent car wreck on Sam Cooper Boulevard in September 2021.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Courtney T. Kincaid has been charged with vehicular homicide and drunken driving in the death of Dr. Karen Chancellor.



Investigators said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on September 10, 2021 when Kincaid was driving a pickup truck with lawn equipment on Sam Cooper near Mendenhall.

Investigators said Kincaid was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The truck crossed the median, went airborne and landed on Dr. Chancellor’s SUV, which was heading westbound.

The wreck scene on Sam Cooper

Chancellor was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead.



Police said that Kincaid’s blood alcohol level was .267, which was over three times the legal limit.



Courtney Kincaid is being held in Shelby County Jail on $100,000 bond.