MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis Delta Preparatory Charter School students were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after accidentally eating cannabis gummies.

Memphis police said officers responded to a call at the charter school on College Street in the Soulisville area at around 12:30 p.m.

MPD said the children found what they thought was gummy candy outside the school during recess, ate it, and got sick.

Memphis Delta Preparatory Charter School on College Street (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Three 10-year-old boys and a 9-year-old girl were all taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

WREG contacted Memphis Delta Preparatory Charter School to ask about the incident but was told the school had no comment.