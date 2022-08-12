MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning.

Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle.

Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County until stop sticks were deployed, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

Moore and his girlfriend 23-year-old Dania White was taken into custody near the Pleasant Hill Road exit.

Police say Moore was wanted for felony aggravated assault in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Moore was charged by Senatobia Police with felony fleeing and eluding police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four misdemeanor traffic charges.

White was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

More is being held at the Tate County jail. His bond will be set at a later date.

Hernando Police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrests.