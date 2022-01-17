MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Delaware-based investment firm says it plans to build a new kind of shipping container in Memphis, the first manufacturing facility of its kind outside of China.

The new company would create some 400 new jobs with an average salary for production of about $44,000, according to an application to the local EDGE board for a tax deal worth $15 million.

The company says it plans to purchase the former Nike warehouse at 8400 Winchester to manufacture up to 22,500 containers a year. The containers would be 53 feet long, larger than the standard containers that the company currently says make intermodal shipping inefficient.

Currently, all those containers are being produced in China and shipped in through Long Beach. The company said in its application that establishing a U.S. manufacturing facility in a centrally located freight shipping hub like Memphis would minimize freight costs.

MHR Fund Management said it plans to invest more than $122 million in the project.

The EDGE board will consider the request Wednesday. If approved, the company hopes to open in late 2022.