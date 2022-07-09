MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis will open a cooling center on July 9 at 11 a.m. due to dangerous temperatures.

This comes after an excessive heat warning was placed in effect for the following counties: Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, Crittenden, Cross, DeSoto, Fayette, Hardeman, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, McNairy, Panola, Phillips, Quitman, Shelby, St. Francis, Tate, Tippah, Tunica

The cooling center will open at J.K. Lewis Senior Center at 1188 North Parkway.

It will remain open until 8 p.m.

Anyone who needs transportation assistance can call (901)-297-1680.

If you are looking for overnight shelter, call:

Memphis Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue (901)-526-8403

The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue (901)-529-4545