MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a contractor was arrested after he took thousands of dollars for services he never performed.

Memphis Police say in February, Bobby Ellis, 38, was hired to do home improvement services on a house on Selman Avenue near North Bingham Street in Binghampton.

Police say the repairs were going to cost $70,000. The victim reportedly paid Ellis $35,000 up front and would pay the rest when the work was done.

According to police, Ellis showed up at the house on March 2 and worked for one day. He allegedly has not been back to house since.

Police say it has been more than 90 days since Ellis worked on the house.

Memphis Police say Ellis “refused all forms of communication.” Police say Ellis was sent a certified 10-day demand letter asking that he either return the money or finishing working on the house.

Police say a copy of the letter was sent to Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.

Ellis has been charged with one count of fraud by a home improvement contractor worth $10,000 – $60,000.