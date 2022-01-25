MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced City Hall will undergo a facelift and restoration process starting January 26.



“Please pardon our progress. We are pleased to announce that City Hall will undergo a facelift starting tomorrow, January 26. This project will involve contractors removing damaged marble from the exterior and covering or coating the building with weatherproof material,” the City of Memphis said in a tweet.



Each side of the City Hall facade will undergo a demo process and have a new, weatherproof facade installed.



The city said it will be a 6-stage process, and it is expected to be finished by Spring 2023.

