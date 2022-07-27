Silhouette of Electrician checking lighting to the LED street lamp post, Technician with clipping path and maintenance service concepts

Silhouette of Electrician checking lighting to the LED street lamp post, Technician with clipping path and maintenance service concepts Read Less

SHARE

The improved light fixtures will not only provide improved illumination along streets and sidewalks but also enhance safety and reduce maintenance needs.

The project is estimated to save more than 37 kilowatt hours and reduce more than 26 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

With energy and operating cost savings, it will allow the project to pay for itself over time, the company said.

With this project, the City of Memphis aims to significantly reduce its carbon emissions, while improving its streetscape and nighttime visibility.

“As I stated in my State of the City last year, no longer will criminals have a safe harbor to operate under cover of darkness and prey on our citizens in dimly lit parts of the city. I’m pleased this much-needed project will be starting soon,” Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Ameresco is credited with converting more than 800,000 streetlights to LED light sources.

“Our goal is to outfit the city with state-of-the-art solutions that will greatly reduce light pollution and ensure a cleaner, safer and healthier future for all Memphis residents,” said Louis P. Maltezos, Executive Vice President of Ameresco.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water estimates the light conversion cost will be $34 million with savings of $18 million over 20 years.

Construction is expected to begin in Fall of 2022 and completed by Fall 2023.