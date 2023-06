MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council passed the budget for the next fiscal year without raising property taxes Tuesday.

Some council members proposed a 29-cent hike to cover any potential revenue shortfalls, but it was voted down with ten council members voting “No”.

Councilman Martavius Jones, who sponsored the resolution, and Councilman JB Smiley were the only ones that voted “Yes” while Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson abstained.