MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council has compiled a list of ways City of Memphis Solid Waste customers can facilitate curbside services for storm debris.

Vegetative storm debris includes whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks, and other leafy material downed or damaged by the recent storm event.

According to the Memphis City Council, customers should follow the guidelines listed below:

Move all debris to the curb – Solid waste equipment can not leave the street.

Knowing your bulk schedule – Check the city website to view collection days based on address location.

Contractors are required to remove limbs they cut or remove – The property owner will be responsible for costs incurred by the City for removal and disposal if the contractor does not remove debris.

Cut to less than 5 feet in length and less than 13 inches in diameter – If the property owner is cutting or removing their tree debris due to larger debris causing damage to collection equipment. Customers will receive a notice of code violation and are responsible for paying costs incurred by City for removal and disposal.

Keep all tree limbs and branches in a separate pile – Away from non-vegetative debris such as wood, planks, and roofing.

Please avoid blocking debris – Place debris four feet away from objects such as vehicles, mailboxes, and light poles to avoid being damaged by equipment.

Drop-off locations remain available – Farrisview (3207 Farrisview Blvd) – Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Collins Yard (304 Collins Street) – Friday – Sunday, 9:00 a. m. to 3:00 p. m. A recent MLGW bill is required for proof of solid waste fee payment.

Landfills remain available for non-hazardous waste – Republic Services North Shelby Landfill (7111 Old Millington Road) and Republic Services South Shelby Landfill (5494 Malone Road). A hard copy of the recent MLGW bill is needed for proof of solid waste fee payment.

For more information, call 311.