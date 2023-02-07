MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tensions are high in Memphis after Tyre Nichols was beaten to death one month ago, and community members showed up to Tuesday night’s city council meeting to make sure nothing like this happens again.

As the details continue to emerge about what happened to Tyre Nichols on January 7, community members and activists continue to voice their concerns and demand change. Many community members expressed distrust of the police department and are hoping the city council’s decisions might be a chance to change that.

Two resolutions and six ordinances were passed Tuesday night. All of them except two were passed unanimously.

Two of the ordinances involved traffic stops. One of them would end routine traffic stops altogether, and the second would require them to happen only in marked vehicles. All but Councilmember Worth Morgan voted in favor of these ordinances.

“The best way to create the change that the public is requesting is to implement policy and legislation that changes the police culture,” said Councilman JB Smiley. “The way you change culture is to put laws in place that eliminate any potential for wrongdoing.”

Other ordinances passed include annual reviews of the Police Training Academy, support of the George Floyd Justice in Police act, and added transparency and accountability.

Since all of the ordinances passed, they will go to a second reading at the next meeting. It takes a total of three votes with at least seven council members voting in favor for an ordinance to become law.

You can view a list of the ordinances below:

Community members, many of them frustrated, said they’ve been advocating for these things for years. But they say now is the chance for the council to do right.

“Now we have an opportunity to be on the right side of history. The question I have for this council is where are you going to stand,” one community member said.