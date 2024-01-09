MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, along with other officials, seek to be reappointed by the Memphis City Council Members.

Chief Davis shattered a glass ceiling in becoming the city’s first African American female police chief when she took over in 2021, under former mayor Jim Strickland.

Mayor Young said he’s asking for the council to approve the “slate as presented,” and allow the team the opportunity to show residents what can be done under his leadership.

“Why are there so many people from the last regime still being reappointed?” Young asked the council members Tuesday. “The simple answer is this: We have to move quickly on all issues. We have people working in these roles that know how to move the system.”

However, there is plenty of pushback regarding Davis remaining Chief, as the city saw nearly 400 homicides last year, skyrocketing car thefts, and soaring business burglaries.

Her tenure was plagued with additional problems including a new FBI probe following the death of Tyre Nichols.

Council Chair JB Smiley says the new council won’t rubber stamp appointments and he plans to pose the questions to the entire city– has crime gotten better in the past four years?

The 13 members of the Memphis City Council will hold the first meeting of the year on Tuesday to discuss the consideration of signing off on the new appointments and reappointments. Davis needs the magic number ‘7,’ to vote in favor of keeping her.