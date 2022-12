The first decorated Christmas trees included apples, pastries and candy canes cut into the shapes of hearts and stars.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend.

A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m.

The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance.

There will also be a presentation about mental health.

Brighter Day Word Church said they are accepting donations as well. If you would like to donate, click here.