MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis has a new hotel.

Located at the corner of Beale and Front, Caption by Hyatt has opened its doors after hosting a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

The 136-room hotel is part of the One Beale Street Development Project and is integrated into the historic Ellis and Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop.

Caption is a new concept for Hyatt and Memphis was chosen as the first location for the new brand.

Local artists provided much of the artwork throughout the establishment and locally-brewed beer is served in the hotel’s lobby and garden area. The hotel also features all-day meeting spaces for guests and locals.

Nightly rates start at around $160. For more visit Caption’s website, here.