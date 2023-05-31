MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Sheriff and Police Activities League of Memphis and Shelby County (Memphis Shelby PAL) has been granted $500,000 for field renovations at the Charles Greenhill Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans granted $250,000 through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program and the Shelby County Commission matched that price, giving another $250,000.

“Our partnership with the NFL Grassroots Program and Tennessee Titans will enhance the opportunities for families, organizations, businesses, and stakeholders to access a safe and functional space that supports the well-being of our youth and communities in Shelby County,” said Sergeant Craig Littles (retired), Founder and Executive Director of Memphis Shelby PAL.

On June 1 at 2:00 p.m., the Memphis Shelby PAL’s Official Groundbreaking Ceremony will be held and both grants will be presented.

Construction of the turf field is also set to take place in June.

At the ceremony guest speakers will include Memphis Shelby PAL Executive Director Craig Littles, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr., and Tennessee Titans Director of Marketing, Youth & Community Engagement Josh Corey.

The Grassroots grant to Memphis Shelby PAL is part of $6 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year.

“Investing in young people drives our mission at the Tennessee Titans, and it is especially rewarding to see the community benefit from a new field to learn and play on,” said Josh Corey, Tennessee Titans Director of Marketing, Youth, and Community Engagement.

These fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goalposts, and turf.

“Renovated, upgraded facilities offer our youth an opportunity to tap into their full potential and talent, something we stand strongly behind as an organization. We look forward to Memphis welcoming the new Charles Greenhill Stadium,” Corey said.

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, and community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks.

“This investment is much more than support for the installation of a new field,” said Kathy Moore

Cowan, Executive Director of LISC Memphis.

Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance, and programming of the fields.

“The field renovation gift will assist the Sheriffs’ and Police Activities League of Memphis and Shelby County in promoting success for young people, while providing a refreshed asset that surrounding neighborhoods can enjoy,” Moore said. “By contributing to positive experiences for youth, LISC Memphis is working collaboratively to prevent crime and improve the quality of life in Frayser, Memphis, and beyond.”

“It is a top focus of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners to invest in our young people and I’m excited to see the renovations at Charles Greenhill Stadium. I’m confident this investment will help mold our next generation of athletes and leaders while creating a safe, healthy, and nurturing environment,” Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell said.