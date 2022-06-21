SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies and Memphis Police searched high and low for a suspected carjacker who bailed out of a stolen car on Port Harbor Drive in Shelby County Tuesday afternoon.

SCSO said the white Toyota Corolla, taken during a carjacking in Memphis last week, was spotted in the Raleigh-Millington/Waverly Farms area.

Stolen Toyota Corolla on Port Harbor Drive

Deputies were able to arrest a female in the vehicle but said a man took off running. Neighbors said they saw a helicopter and drones in the air but didn’t know who law enforcement officers were looking for.

“It’s too hot to be running,” said Tommy Skinner who lives in the area.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the Memphis Police Department provided air support, and a number of deputies were searching the area for the suspect.

Employees at a Marathon on Waverly Farms Road said they saw deputies searching a wooded area next to the gas station. SCSO has not said where they found the man.

Neighbors on Port Harbor Drive watched as the stolen Corolla was towed away. Tommy Skinner said he doesn’t like seeing this kind of crime creep into his neighborhood.

“We waited a long time to buy this house,” he said. “We don’t need this kind of stuff. It’s a nice neighborhood. We look out for each other.”

SCSO and MPD have not released any details about the carjacking in Memphis. There is no word on possible charges in the case.