MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend kicks off an annual event celebrating the culture and taste of local Black-owned restaurants.

Black restaurant week starts this Sunday, March 6.

This year, 28 Back-owned restaurants all over the city are participating.

Depending on the restaurant, you can dine in, do a pick-up order, or have it delivered right to your door through a food delivery app.

Here’s a full list of participating restaurants:

  • Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli
  • Sage
  • Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe
  • Slim & Husky’s Pizza
  • Ball Hoggerz Bbq
  • Flava House Lounge
  • Curry N Jerk
  • The Four Way
  • Bala’s Bistro African & American Cuisine
  • Sugashack
  • The Genre Memphis
  • A&R Bar-B-Que
  • Evelyn & Olive 
  • Plant Based Heat
  • Trap Fusion
  • Big Momma’s And Granny’s
  • Shroomlicious Meals
  • Xquisite Dining
  • ElectroLyfe Juice Bar
  • Da Vegan Guru
  • Mahogany Memphis
  • Meals For You
  • Fabulous Flavors & Friends
  • Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge
  • Suga Mama Snoballs
  • Jaybear Bake Shop
  • Quintessential Sweets
  • Butteriffic Bakery & Cafe

For more information visit BlackRestaurantWeek.com.