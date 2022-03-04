MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend kicks off an annual event celebrating the culture and taste of local Black-owned restaurants.
Black restaurant week starts this Sunday, March 6.
This year, 28 Back-owned restaurants all over the city are participating.
Depending on the restaurant, you can dine in, do a pick-up order, or have it delivered right to your door through a food delivery app.
Here’s a full list of participating restaurants:
- Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli
- Sage
- Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe
- Slim & Husky’s Pizza
- Ball Hoggerz Bbq
- Flava House Lounge
- Curry N Jerk
- The Four Way
- Bala’s Bistro African & American Cuisine
- Sugashack
- The Genre Memphis
- A&R Bar-B-Que
- Evelyn & Olive
- Plant Based Heat
- Trap Fusion
- Big Momma’s And Granny’s
- Shroomlicious Meals
- Xquisite Dining
- ElectroLyfe Juice Bar
- Da Vegan Guru
- Mahogany Memphis
- Meals For You
- Fabulous Flavors & Friends
- Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge
- Suga Mama Snoballs
- Jaybear Bake Shop
- Quintessential Sweets
- Butteriffic Bakery & Cafe
For more information visit BlackRestaurantWeek.com.