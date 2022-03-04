MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend kicks off an annual event celebrating the culture and taste of local Black-owned restaurants.

Black restaurant week starts this Sunday, March 6.

This year, 28 Back-owned restaurants all over the city are participating.

Depending on the restaurant, you can dine in, do a pick-up order, or have it delivered right to your door through a food delivery app.

Here’s a full list of participating restaurants:

Eggxactly Breakfast & Deli

Sage

Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe

Slim & Husky’s Pizza

Ball Hoggerz Bbq

Flava House Lounge

Curry N Jerk

The Four Way

Bala’s Bistro African & American Cuisine

Sugashack

The Genre Memphis

A&R Bar-B-Que

Evelyn & Olive

Plant Based Heat

Trap Fusion

Big Momma’s And Granny’s

Shroomlicious Meals

Xquisite Dining

ElectroLyfe Juice Bar

Da Vegan Guru

Mahogany Memphis

Meals For You

Fabulous Flavors & Friends

Manhattan Sports Bar & Lounge

Suga Mama Snoballs

Jaybear Bake Shop

Quintessential Sweets

Butteriffic Bakery & Cafe

For more information visit BlackRestaurantWeek.com.