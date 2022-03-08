MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sylvamo, a Memphis-based paper company spun off from International Paper last year, said Tuesday it is suspending operations in Russia in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are appalled by the suffering and loss of lives in Ukraine, and we continue to hope for an immediate cease-fire agreement and diplomatic resolution,” Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

The company also announced a $250,000 donation to the International Committee of the Red Cross to assist the people of Ukraine.

Sylvamo said the suspension will focus on employee and contractor safety and environmental stewardship. The company said it may resume operations when conditions are “consistent with the company’s values.”

A sale or exit from Russian operations is also an option, the company said.

Sylvamo operates paper mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. It employs 7,500 and reported sales of $3.5 billion last year.

The company said last week it was considering shuttering one of its mills in Russia near the Finland border due to supply chain issues.