MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis.

A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved — cutting hair.

Memphis Police said he was killed in a double shooting when someone fired into this home in Southeast Memphis. Detectives say a woman was also critically wounded.

Hill’s death has left his fiancé Dariana Anderson in a world of hurt.

“He was finishing up and getting ready to head home, so getting a call maybe two hours after you talk to him is unreal,” she said.

She said the two had just started planning their wedding.

“He’s the go-to. he’s my go-to. He’s my soulmate,” Anderson said. “It just feels like my future got erased like it got moved or snatched or something.”

Hill was the father of an 8-year-old girl and the two had just welcomed a son, their first child together, just days after his birthday in December.

Darwin with fiancé and newborn son (provided photo)

Darwin Hill and Dariana Anderson (provided photo)

Darwin Hill (provided photo)

Darwin with Dariana and his daughter (provided photo)

“I’m really living my biggest fear and my worst nightmare. I don’t wish this on nobody,” Anderson said.

Hill worked at Penny Hardaway presents Christyles Celebrity Salon. Owner Christopher Rhodes says Hill had attended a daddy-daughter dance earlier that day.

“He was so excited he was there with his daughter he showed us pictures of them, and she was dressed, he was dressed up, and later on that night he lost his life,” Rhodes told us.

His fiancé said if he wasn’t at home, he was at the shop. To Rhodes, what hurts the most is that Hill was simply an innocent bystander doing his job when shots rang out.

“It’s hard on me because I believed in him from the beginning and it’s taking away a precious life. A person that would be so impactful to the new generation,” he said.

An impact community activist and client Devante Hill said was senselessly erased by gun violence.

“He was super excited about being able to build and establish a family he never had and it’s incredibly painful to see what has happened to him,” he said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to support his fiancé and child while she is on maternity leave. If you would like to donate, click here.

At this time MPD says no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.