MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police posted a cautionary video on social media Tuesday as investigators grow concerned with the number of car break-ins across the city.

More than 3,000 car break-ins have been reported this year, which is about 500 a month, compared to about 2,500 at the same time last year.

“Theft from motor vehicle is the number one non-violent crime occurring daily in Memphis,” police said in the video. “Thieves are going into cars looking for guns, purses, and other valuables that can be used or sold on the street for a quick profit.”

Police haven’t said if they’re increasing patrols anywhere in the city but the video they posted offers several tips including:

Never leave valuable stuff in your car and, if you do, stow it out of sight.

Always lock your car.

Try to park where there’s good lighting.

Check your car alarm if you have one

Consider installing cameras to catch potential thieves.

Chris Brock has had his car broken into five times this year while it was parked outside his downtown condo. He said he follows every one of those tips but fears thieves are more brazen than ever.

“The last time it happened when they busted out two of my windows I was literally parked directly under a light,” Brock said. “There was not one thing stowed or showed in my car and they still busted out two windows.”