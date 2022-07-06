MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis auto dealers are asking the state to step in to help with a backlog of license tag applications in Shelby County, saying the problem has become a “crisis.”

The Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association says there are now more than 7,400 pending tag applications dating back to April, and thousands of Shelby County residents are driving with expired drive-out tags. That doesn’t include used car dealers, they said.

The backlog is even preventing some drivers from driving outside Shelby County, the dealers association said.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert, who is running for re-election, has apologized for long lines and wait times at her office but said the clerk’s office didn’t have the money or personnel to deal with the problem.

Shelby County has responded by providing more money to Halbert’s office for postage and personnel.

Tuesday, Halbert said her office is making progress on getting license plates mailed out. She said more than 22,000 went out just last week.

The state is waiving its portion of fees for a year beginning July 1.

State Rep. Mark White of Memphis said Shelby County appears to be the only county in Tennessee that is experiencing the problem.