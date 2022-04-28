MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis attorney has been convicted of stealing the thousands of dollars his client was awarded in a settlement, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Paul Springer stole a $150,000 check from a woman he represented in 2014 civil case.

The DA’s office says Springer represented a woman in a wrongful termination suit against the City of Memphis. The case settled with the City of Memphis agreeing to pay the woman $150,000.

The DA’s office says Springer’s fee was one-third of the settlement. The woman was supposed to end up with $90,000 after deducting litigation costs from her share.

Springer is said to have picked up the check from the City Attorney’s Office in March 2014, but the DA’s office says he never told his client. He kept the full amount for himself.

The DA’s office says the woman received a payment from the Tennessee Lawyers Fund for Client Protection. That fund is reportedly financed by annual registration fees from attorneys who are licensed to practice in Tennessee.

According to the DA’s office, if the judge orders restitution and Springer pays it, the woman must return the money she received from the client protect fund.

Springer was permanently disbarred in 2018 by the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility. He was licensed in 2001.

The DA’s office says Springer is still facing theft charges that involve another client.