MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages.

MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe weather.

“Our crews will be working 24/7 until all customers power is restored regarding that storm,” said Gale Jones Carson, MLGW Vice President of Community and External Affairs. “The crews themselves will be working 126-hour shifts but we will not stop working, our crews will not stop working until all power is restored.”

City of Memphis crews is also doing what they can to get ready by cleaning storm drains throughout the city and preparing to possibly work long hours.

One of the biggest concerns for the upcoming storms is high winds.

“In Memphis and Shelby County, we have a lot of beautiful trees. We love our trees but if you have wind or ice or any kind of major element that hit those trees, those limbs are going to fall into our lines, they’re going to fall into our equipment,” Carson said.

Officials are encouraging people to have bottled water, batteries, a flashlight, non-perishable foods, and a safety plan in place in case bad weather hits.

In DeSoto County, Josh Harper’s team prepares too. The Deputy Director of DeSoto County Emergency Services said his team leaves no stone unturned.

“We’re making sure all of our equipment is readily available and it’s running properly,” Harper said. “We’re testing all of our alert, emergency notification systems.”

He said private and public agencies working together is crucial.

“Local law enforcement, EMS, fire, even elected officials, all the volunteer organizations.”

To be ready, no matter what strikes,” Harper said. “We’re checking all the boxes and preparing for worst-case scenario but hoping for the best.”

Officials encourage you to make sure your electronics are charged and you receive weather and emergency alerts.