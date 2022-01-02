MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced in a press release that it has implemented cold weather plans by opening Warming Centers for those in need of temporary shelter.

The city said the Marion Hale Community Center (4791 Willow Road) will be open at 7 am starting January 2 through Tuesday, January 4.



Organizers inside the center told WREG that between MATA and patrolling police, free rides will be offered to anyone in need of transportation – in order to get out of these cold conditions.



The warming center has room for about 80 people and their pets.



City leaders point out, beds or cots aren’t available, but anyone looking to get out of the cold, can certainly stay overnight when the weather is predicted to fall well-below freezing.



Food will not be provided, but water and blankets will be.

Due to COVID protocols, the city will ask everyone seeking entry to take a COVID test as well as adhere to social distancing guidelines. Mask are strongly encouraged.



If negative, individuals are welcome to stay, but if the test comes back positive, the Shelby County Health Department will be notified.



The City of Memphis said that, “Warming Centers are places where residents dealing with extremely low temperatures may escape, after normal business hours for city government buildings.”



If you or someone you know is in need of assistance regarding transportation, please contact the Office of Emergency Management at (901) 297-1680.