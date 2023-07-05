MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog days of summer are upon us, and as the temperatures rise, so does the number of dogs brought into Memphis Animal Services.

MAS said it happens every year during the summer, but this year it’s happening sooner than normal.

Katie Pemberton with Memphis Animal Services said their dog and cat kennels are completely full with the triple-digit temperatures forcing them to take in more pets.

“The line graph always goes sort of like this. There’s always a peak in summer with intake,” she said.

This type of extreme heat is just as dangerous for pets as it is for people. MAS is staying at capacity because they don’t want to risk losing any of the animals.

“There are cases where maybe before we would have tried to work with that owner and get them into compliance, because ultimately that probably would have been in the best interest of that pet, maybe the violations were minor,” Pemberton said.

According to a Memphis ordinance, no animal shall be kept where the water, shelter, ventilation and food is not sufficient for the preservation of its health.

Pemberton said in more mild temperatures, MAS officers can work with the owner to try and fix the violation. But in this heat, time is sometimes of the essence.

“When the heat or the cold gets extreme, it becomes what’s called an exigent circumstance, or a life or death circumstance, and we have to make the decision whether to bring them in or not,” Pemberton said.

She said if you find a pet out in the heat, do your best to locate the owner or you can always call for an MAS officer at 901-545-COPS.

“We’re not even deep into the hottest of the summer so I think we’ll continue to see more pets coming in and we need adopters and fosters and volunteers now more than ever,” Pemberton said.

Memphis Animal Services is running specials all summer to encourage people to adopt. For information on how you can help, click here.