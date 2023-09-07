MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services announced the appointment of a new interim director following the departure of the previous director in June.

The organization released an announcement on Facebook Thursday welcoming Ty Coleman to the family.

According to MAS, Coleman has over a decade of dedicated experience in animal welfare and a track record of exceptional leadership in various capacities.

MAS says that Coleman was previously the Animal Services Manager for the City of Midland, Animal Services Director for the City of Sherman, and Supervisor for the City of Dallas Animal Services.

“Coleman’s experience, dedication, and passion for animal welfare make him a valuable addition to our team,” said MAS in an announcement on Facebook. “We are confident that under his leadership, our Animal Services department will continue to thrive, and our community will benefit from his commitment to improving the lives of both pets and people in Memphis.”

Ty Coleman’s appointment was effective as of Sept. 5.

The previous MAS director of seven years, Alexis Pugh, resigned in June of this year.