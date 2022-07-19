MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animals Services said they have hit a record for the number of dogs in the shelter and they need the public’s help to find homes.

According to the shelter, there are over 300 dogs in their possession (not including 78 in foster homes) and 238 cats in foster homes.

“This is a national crisis affecting shelters around the country, and sadly, the animals end up paying the price. There are only two solutions to this crisis- bring fewer animals here to the shelter, and get more back out. This is where you come in,” Katie Pemberton from MAS said.

Memphis Animal Services is asking the public to help by putting 30 dogs in foster care within three days. The shelter is open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter said all adoptions are just $25 through the end of July.

If you are interesting in fostering a pet, you can follow the link to the shelter’s website.

For a list of available dogs to adopt or foster, you can view them here.

For a list of available cats to adopt or foster, you can view them here.

According to Memphis Animal Services, “Studies show more than 4 out of 5 free-roaming dogs have a home, and most are found very close to that home — the median distance is just 0.4 miles. If you can ask neighbors, post on Nextdoor, put up signs, and get the pet scanned for a microchip, the chances of getting that dog home go WAY up versus bringing it to a shelter.”

If you found someone else’s pet, you can report it to the shelter.

MAS would like to remind pet owners to help keep the pet population under control by spaying or neutering your pets as well as keeping them contained.

For more information, visit MAS, “I need help with my pet.”

While it isn’t legally required for you pet to wear visible ID tags or be microchipped, MAS said it is still of the utmost importance. Memphis Animal Services offers both ID tags and microchipping for $5.