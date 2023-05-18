MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Alexis Pugh, the director of Memphis Animal Services, is leaving after seven years on the job, the city of Memphis says.

On its website Thursday, the City said it was with mixed emotions they announced her departure, effective June 2, 2023.

“Since 2016, Alexis has served Memphis Animal Services ) as an exceptional and transformative servant leader and has completely turned around the operations and reputation of the shelter. We will miss Alexis’s passion, energy, leadership, and dedication to the City of Memphis and our animal population. With her leadership, the save rate has consistently improved, finishing 2022 at 86%. Additionally, the City’s first Pet Resource Center was created, which helps keep pets with their families by providing needed resources such as pet food, medical care, spay/neuter, and other supplies.“

The City said in the interim, Chief Chandell Ryan will work closely with the MAS staff to ensure continued and uninterrupted operations during this transition.