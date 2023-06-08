MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services has announced that it will be closing for three days due to an “ongoing outbreak” of a respiratory illness.

Memphis Animal Services says it will be closed to the public from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 11.

“In light of the ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness at MAS, we have determined it is in the best interest of the pets in our care, as well as the pets in our community, for Memphis Animal Services to close to the public for 3 days,” MAS said in a Facebook post.

Memphis Animal Services has listed steps it will take to “reset the health of our pet population,” including separating the animals into different sections and deep cleaning throughout the facility.

Memphis Animal Services says it will be handling intakes on an “emergencies only” basis and advise the public to call the Memphis Police Department if an animal is a threat to public safety or is in need of immediate medical care.

