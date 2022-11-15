MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grammy’s have announced the lineup of nominees for their 2023 award season, and a number of Memphis and Mid-South artists have made the list.

Derek Renfroe, a musician and writer who grew up in Memphis and went to school here was nominated in several Grammy categories. He is listed on Beyoncé’s album of the year nomination.

Renfroe co-wrote Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off the Sofa” nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance. He also worked with Billie Eilish on her nominated Best Music Film.

Renfroe also worked on Beyoncé’s album nominated as Best Dance Electronic Music album.

Below are other artists and performers nominated in this year’s awards:

Best Rap Performance

Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go) (Memphis)

Best Traditional Blues Album

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son(Mississippi born & Memphis raised)

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Eric Gales – Crown (Memphis)

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail (North Mississippi)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists – ‘Elvis’ (Memphis)

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tennessee State University in Nashville- The Urban Hymnal