MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis International Airport is expected to see tens of thousands of people pass through the TSA checkpoint Wednesday.

People are filing into the airport to catch their early flights ahead of the holiday. The peak Thanksgiving travel period runs from November 17-27.

They predict 11,000 people to travel through the airport on November 26.

Memphis International strongly recommends passengers arrive early at the airport. This is especially important for travelers with early morning flights between 4 and 7 a.m.

Here are other tips the airport wants travelers to be aware of:

Passengers can save time by checking in online via their airline’s website.

Passengers should check directly with their airlines to monitor schedules.

Parking lots are likely to reach capacity during peak travel days — new parking rates went into effect at the beginning of the month.