MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have a chance to win a free flight to Los Angeles, California on Spirit Airlines, the Memphis International Airport announced Friday.

The ‘Spiritaneous Giveaway’ will take place on June 7, with flights leaving the same night. Each winner will be selected at random and will receive a nonstop, roundtrip flight and free checked bags.

To apply, those interested must go to the contest table located on the mezzanine level above the C ticketing lobby at the airport on the day of the contest. Entry forms must be completed by June 7 between 9 and 9:55 a.m.

Winners will be announced following a news conference at 10 a.m.

