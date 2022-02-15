MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly renovated concourse at the Memphis International Airport opens Tuesday.

Concourse B will now serve as the only concourse. The two others will be decommissioned.

It was a need that became clear after Delta Airlines moved its HUB operations out of Memphis in 2013, leaving empty gates and passengers spread across three concourses.

The airport just doesn’t need that many gates anymore.

Glen Thomas, public information officer at Memphis International Airport, said the $245-million facelift of the B concourse is a project years in the making.

“When this concourse opens, we will close the A and C concourses. We won’t tear them down. They’ll just be closed. So it won’t really be the B concourse anymore, it will be ‘the’ concourse,” Thomas said. “It’s a complete re-invention of the travel experience for the Memphis passenger.”

The new, improved Concourse B features state of the art seating with charging stations, new restaurants and retail stores.

Windows in the area will automatically tint to shield the bright sunlight.

There’s also a play area for kids and an entertainment stage.

The massive renovation project was delayed by the supply chain crisis, but the concourse is set to open Tuesday.