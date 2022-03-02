MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A group of trailblazers who integrated the schools of Memphis as young children 60 years ago, will be honored by state lawmakers in Nashville on Thursday.

In 1961, 13 African-American first graders, known as the Memphis 13, bravely integrated four Memphis elementary schools.

The group will be honored with a resolution on the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Rep. G. A. Hardaway (D-Memphis), the sponsor of House Joint Resolution 9001, said recognition for the brave individuals is long overdue.

“After 6 decades, the State Legislature is now honoring the Memphis 13 for the challenges they willingly accepted and conquered as young children to advance the cause of civil rights in Tennessee education. Now we can finally say thank you Memphis 13 for your lifetime of individual and collective sacrifices that have truly made us better together in Tennessee,” he said.

The House floor session will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 3. It will be live-streamed on the Tennessee General Assembly website.