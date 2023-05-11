MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis 13 Foundation has partnered with the Memphis Shelby County School District to commemorate the members of the Memphis 13 with a mural on Friday.

Springdale Elementary adopters and partners are encouraged to attend the end-of-the-year brunch and the mural unveiling.

Memphis 13 Children

Police Escort on October 3, 1961

Springdale Elementary Deborah Holt and Jaqueline Moore and parents

The Memphis 13 Springdale Elementary Marker

The members of the Memphis 13 attended Springdale Elementary and participated in the desegregation of Memphis City Public Schools in 1961. This event will celebrate those members more than 60 years after that crucial first day of school at Springdale, Bruce, Gordon, and Rozelle elementary schools.

The message today is reflective of their experiences then, their observations now, and how Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Memphis 13 Foundation remember the past and engage the future.

The event will take place at Springdale Elementary School from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. This is an invite-only event.

For more info about the Memphis 13 documentary, to schedule an event with the Memphis 13 or to make a donation to the Memphis 13 Foundation, please visit www.thememphis13.com.

