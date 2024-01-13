MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are one day away from snow and freezing temperatures which means city officials are encouraging everyone to go out and prepare.

We spoke to a few Memphians who say they are preparing while they still can.

“Just stocking up on basic supplies because this [will] pretty much be the last good we [will] have according to ya’ll weather guys,” said Stephon Billingsly.

WREG weather experts are anticipating temperatures to dip into the teens Saturday night with wind chills in the single digits.

Snow is expected to fall across the mid-south Sunday evening. Therefore, many people are taking the necessary steps to make sure they are fully prepared for what’s ahead.

Snow forecast for Sunday evening – Monday

“I got like some hummus and pretzel chips, but I did stock up on like milk and bread. The usuals,” said Makayla Carr.

“My wife sent me up here to insulate all of our vents in our basement and I’m covering up all of my outdoor faucets,” said Robert Spence.

Stores are packed with people looking to stock their kitchen cabinets and winterize their home ahead of the arctic blast.

“I think the older crowd is getting their stuff right now but as the day goes on it seems like it’ll probably pick up and they’ll probably run out of stuff,” said Carr.

And of course, you can’t forget about the pets.

“This is nugget. Nugget is an indoor dog. So, he’s good. Nugget is good. Nugget is as warm as we are,” said Spence.

Memphis city officials say the city will supply salt brine to bridges, overpasses, and major roads ahead of the snow.

TDOT officials say they are stocked and ready to clear roadways.

“I think with Memphis in general sometimes it’s hard to prepare. We’re just not used to the cold sometimes,” said London Porchia.

For more information on how to prepare yourself and your loved ones for the cold, click here and here. For more information on how to winterize your home, click here.