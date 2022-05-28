MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memorial Day weekend is full swing across the Mid-South. From sporting events to ceremonies at cemeteries across the region, the patriotism has been on full display.

For some, Memorial Day weekend is time of relaxation. For others, it’s an opportunity to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Standing on sacred grounds at Memphis National Cemetery, Byron Cook Junior is reminded of his late grandfather John Ellis Cook.

“Instilled a lot of good lessons to just make sure that his grandkids were very positive good citizens,” Byron said.

John was a World War 2 veteran who died at the age of 96 back in 2014. Upon leaving the military, he worked for the US Postal Service for several years. Every Memorial Day, his family comes out to remember him.

“I love my grandfather, and I love what he did for this country. All his work was for the country and he served in the military,” Byron said.

The spirit of remembrance is not only on display at Memphis National Cemetery but throughout the city.

Like the currents of the Mississippi River, it’s been rough week as nation continues to mourn the 21 lives lost in a school shooting in Texas. It’s a reality that brought some out to kayak Saturday evening.

“Being stuck, just being inside watching the news and just scrolling on social media and seeing all that it’s really consuming to you and your spirit and everything, so it’s definitely a good thing to get out,” said Memphis resident Jada Lovett.

To coincide with the Memorial Day weekend, the Memphis Police Department and the Memphis Fire Department held their annual softball game in honor of first responders who have died over the last year.