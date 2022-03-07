MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Family Dollar rodent infestation problem is turning into another headache for the company in the form of lawsuits.

Memphians Lakindal Smith and Keith Martin have filed a class action lawsuit in Virginia against Family Dollar because of contaminated products and what they call ‘gross negligence.’

For several weeks, a rat infestation problem at the West Memphis Family Dollar Distribution Center has left many outraged in the Mid-South.

Attorney Luke Sanderson is representing Smith and Martin, who are said to be long-time Family Dollar customers.

“Families all over rely on Family Dollar and have typically been able to trust places like Family Dollar to get clean food, to get medicine, cosmetics,” Sanderson said. “What happened here is a pretty big breach of that trust.”

Sanderson says his law firm is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as they prepare to take on Family Dollar.

“Family Dollar, I believe, has kind of disrespected, frankly, the community in this area,” he said. “Specifically poor communities that rely upon this more than others. We are not going to stop until we get the relief that we think adequately compensates our clients.”

Hundreds of Family Dollar stores across the Mid-South were shut down after hundreds of dead rodents were removed from the distribution center, which is a decision that customer Lana Garrison agrees with.

“They need to clean it up and keep it shut down until they get it more sanitized,” Garrison said.

Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D) also expressed his frustration with the Family Dollar franchise.

“Live and dead rats. Live and dead rotting birds. That’s ridiculous,” he said. “How could that go undetected all this time?”

Family Dollar issued a voluntary recall of certain products including drugs, devices, cosmetics and food.

The company’s website says:

“Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.”